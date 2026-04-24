Major Ekitike blow as report hints at longer-than-expected Liverpool absence

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s injury concerns have taken another worrying turn, with fresh reports suggesting Hugo Ekitike could be sidelined even longer than initially feared.

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The French striker had already been expected to miss around nine months after rupturing his Achilles, but new information now points towards a potentially extended recovery timeline.

New report reveals extended Ekitike recovery timeline

According to L’Équipe, the situation could be more serious than first anticipated following the injury suffered against Paris Saint-Germain.

The report states: “Having suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon against PSG in the Champions League on April 14, Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike underwent surgery in London five days ago.

“Hugo Ekitike’s tears on the Anfield pitch will remain one of the images of this spring of 2026.”

The update also confirms that the 23-year-old has already undergone surgery and begun his rehabilitation process under a specialist medical team.

Crucially, it adds: “For this type of tear, a recovery period of eight, nine, or ten months is the norm for a return to competition.”

That timeline would not only rule the forward out for the remainder of this campaign but could also impact the early stages of next season, depending on how his recovery progresses.

Liverpool must cope without Ekitike for longer

This latest update comes after Paul Joyce confirmed the operation had gone well, reporting: “Hugo Ekitike has undergone successful surgery… No timescale is being placed on the striker’s return as he begins his rehabilitation at the club.”

While the club have understandably avoided putting a firm date on his comeback, this new report provides a clearer – and more concerning – picture of what we might be facing.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man had been one of our most important attacking outlets this season, contributing 17 goals in all competitions and showing signs of becoming a key figure under Arne Slot.

Despite the setback, our No.22 has already struck a positive tone publicly, telling supporters on Instagram: ‘It’s hard, maybe even unfair… but I’m grateful this is happening to me here, among you.’

With Champions League qualification still on the line and a crucial clash with Crystal Palace coming up, we now have to find solutions without one of our most dynamic forwards, while hoping his recovery stays closer to the lower end of that projected timeline.