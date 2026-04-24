Morgan Rogers open to summer transfer and Liverpool have been told where he wants to go

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ‘not as active’ in the race for Morgan Rogers’ signature this summer.

Ben Jacobs’ report now claims that Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are considered ‘the most genuine suitors’.

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The Merseysiders are understood to be prioritising the signing of wingers this summer, but could yet be forced into the market for a central midfielder.

Meanwhile, Rogers is said to be open to the prospect of a move to another Premier League club or abroad.

Liverpool are not in the race for Morgan Rogers

PSG are also understood to be more serious suitors for the highly-rated 23-year-old, according to a tweet from Jacobs.

🚨 Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are the most genuine suitors for Morgan Rogers. Liverpool and Bayern not as active as of now. Understand Rogers is just as open to a move abroad as staying in England and has admiration for Luis Enrique.https://t.co/kafEZjH4pR — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 24, 2026

While the Aston Villa man would have looked a particularly appealing option for Liverpool at the start of the campaign, given his positional versatility across midfield and the wing, the climate has changed.

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The Reds need a bare minimum of two new wingers this summer, and, ideally, a third, versatile forward capable of playing across the central striker spot and the wings.

Rogers, expected to cost an interested party in excess of £100m, would simply take up too much resource without fixing some problem areas for us.

What do Liverpool need in midfield?

Assuming that Dominik Szoboszlai joins Ryan Gravenberch in extending his Anfield stay, it would appear increasingly likely that Alexis Mac Allister will be the man to make way this summer.

In that event, Liverpool have some important thinking to do regarding the makeup and balance of their midfield three.

First things first, we need to figure out what the long-term plan is for our Dutch signing from Bayern Munich.

Since Slot tweaked things with a player who was, arguably, the globe’s leading No.6 last term, we’ve seen Gravenberch regress into the same identity struggle we witnessed in his first Anfield campaign.

“This season, we have more freedom in the midfield. Last season, I was only on the six, like deep, deep. Now I can go more forward, which you saw today. My strength is also there,” the 23-year-old told TNT Sports.

We’re not too sure this has benefited our No.38 – and it’s certainly harmed Liverpool’s ability to control games.

Ryan Gravenberch stats (2024/25) – per 90 Ryan Gravenberch stats (2025/26) – per 90 5.23 duels won (48th percentile) 4.78 duels won (37th percentile) 56.8% duels won percentage (84th percentile) 56.9% duels won percentage (74th percentile) 5.57 defensive contributions (52nd percentile) 9.35 defensive contributions (34th percentile) 0.95 xG against while on the pitch (93rd percentile) 1.12 xG against while on the pitch (87th percentile)

* Ryan Gravenberch’s stats in 2024/25 & 2025/26 in the Premier League (Fotmob)

It’s incredibly frustrating, given that this just wasn’t an issue that needed fixing.

Now Liverpool find themselves in the, quite frankly, ridiculous position of potentially needing to bed in a new No.6 when they already had one of the leading options in world football.

Unfortunately, that isn’t Anfield-linked Morgan Rogers. And a good thing too, given the exorbitant asking price Aston Villa will be perfectly entitled to set this summer.