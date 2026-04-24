Slot issues encouraging defensive update ahead of Palace clash

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a timely boost ahead of our clash with Crystal Palace, with Joe Gomez now back available after missing the Merseyside derby.

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With injuries piling up across the squad in recent weeks, the return of one of our most experienced and versatile defenders comes at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Slot confirms Gomez return to Liverpool squad

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com in his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot confirmed that the England international is once again ready to be involved.

The Dutchman said: “He is back in the squad, so that’s really positive because last week I only had two centre-backs that were playing and no-one on the bench so it’s really helpful that Joe is back.”

That admission highlights just how stretched we were defensively during the win over Everton, where options were extremely limited both on the pitch and from the bench.

Having the 28-year-old available again immediately gives us more flexibility, particularly given his ability to operate across multiple positions in the back line.

Important moment for Gomez amid Liverpool uncertainty

From our perspective, this return couldn’t have come at a better time, especially with such an important run of fixtures ahead as we push for a top-five finish.

The former Charlton man has long been one of the most reliable squad options at Anfield, even if injuries have consistently disrupted his rhythm over the years.

At the same time, there’s still uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, with reports suggesting that the Liverpool defender could be one of several players to move on this summer as part of another squad reshuffle.

Interest from clubs such as Crystal Palace, Brighton and AC Milan has been mentioned, and after over a decade at the club, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he considers a new challenge.

However, right now the focus is firmly on what he can offer us in the final weeks of the season, because his return provides much-needed depth and experience at a moment when we simply can’t afford to lose any more bodies at the back.

If we’re going to secure Champions League football, having Gomez fit and available could quietly prove to be one of the most important boosts we’ve had in recent weeks.