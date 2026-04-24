Van Dijk fires warning to teammates ahead of Palace at Anfield

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push for a strong finish to the season has been summed up perfectly by Virgil van Dijk, with the captain delivering a clear and honest message to supporters ahead of our clash with Crystal Palace.

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Writing in his programme notes via Liverpoolfc.com, the Dutch defender didn’t shy away from acknowledging how disappointing the campaign has been, while making it clear what the objective now is.

“This has not been the season we all wanted or envisaged, but the aim now is to make sure that we end it in a positive manner. And that means Champions League qualification. Nothing else will do.”

That line alone sets the tone, because despite last season’s title win under Arne Slot, we now find ourselves fighting for a top-five finish rather than silverware.

Van Dijk sets clear Liverpool target

The 34-year-old centre-back stressed just how important the upcoming game is, particularly with so little margin for error left in the run-in.

“We welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield knowing that victory would put us in a strong position to secure that top-five place, and there can be no excuses from any of us.”

Van Dijk’s words reflect the reality we’re in, because while this wasn’t the aim at the start of the season, it’s now the minimum requirement.

“It’s not the target we had in mind at the start of the season, but it’s what we are fighting for now, so we have to deliver, we have to perform and we have to get the three points.”

Paul Merson has backed the Reds, who are sweating on a late fitness test for Alisson Becker, to go and get the much-needed win.

That sense of urgency has only been heightened by the context of the league table, with us sitting fifth and still needing results to secure Champions League football.

Captain reflects on Everton win and squad mentality

The Netherlands international also referenced last weekend’s dramatic Merseyside derby victory, highlighting both the emotional lift it gave the squad and the importance of building on it.

“There is no better feeling than winning a Merseyside derby… it felt good and it felt important.”

He also made a point of praising Freddie Woodman, whose unexpected appearance underlined the need for everyone to stay ready, especially given our injury issues.

“Freddie… stepped up and showed he was ready, and that is what we need from everybody.”

With five games remaining, Van Dijk’s message is simple and direct.

“Five games left. Let’s make the most of them, starting today.”

It’s a rallying call from our captain at a time when we need leadership most, and now it’s about turning those words into performances on the pitch.