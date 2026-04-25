(Video) Freddie Woodman had Alisson’s firm seal of approval with two incredible moments v Palace

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Freddie Woodman rode to Liverpool’s rescue twice during the first half of their match against Crystal Palace today with a couple of magnificent saves.

Ordinarily the Reds’ third-choice goalkeeper, he was sprung from the bench in the Merseyside derby last weekend when Giorgi Mamardashvili was forced off injured, with Alisson Becker already absent.

He then got the nod for his first Premier League start for LFC as they played host to the Eagles this afternoon, and that his team led 2-0 at the interval owed as much to his heroics as to the goals from Alexander Isak and Andy Robertson.

Woodman makes two stunning first-half saves

With Liverpool leading 1-0 in the 40th minute, the Reds couldn’t manage to clear their lines from a Palace corner kick, which resulted in a dangerous cross being sent in towards Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose header from penalty spot range was brilliantly kept out by Woodman.

It proves to be a crucial intervention as, just a few seconds later, Robertson fired past Dean Henderson at the other end of the pitch to double the home side’s lead.

From another Eagles corner kick in the first minute of pre-interval stoppage time, Maxence Lacroix’s header bounced off the turf and seemed goal-bound until the LFC goalkeeper tipped the ball onto the post, prompting chants of “England’s number 1” from an appreciative Anfield faithful.

It wasn’t just the fans who signalled their approval of Woodman’s efforts, either – the TV cameras picked out Alisson in the stands fist-pumping and applauding after watching the heroics of his fellow netminder.

Woodman is Liverpool’s hero so far this afternoon

With Liverpool 2-0 up at the time of writing, if they go on to secure victory this afternoon, the two saves from Woodman will be viewed as crucial moments in the game, particularly the first one to prevent Palace from equalising.

The 29-year-old admitted to being ‘nervous’ when he came on against Everton last weekend, but he’s looked incredibly assured today in the moments that his team needed him the most

His improbable hero status in the wake of an injury crisis has echoes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams stepping up during the 2020/21 season, and if the Reds do go on to secure Champions League qualification, the goalkeeper’s efforts when thrown in at the deep end might come to be viewed with every bit as much appreciation.

Woodman probably couldn’t have imagined this scenario just a few short weeks ago, but as it stands he’s definitely the hero for Liverpool in this game!

You can view Woodman’s two first-half saves below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Mediabaytttt on X: