Liverpool fans send powerful message to FSG as X-rated chant reverberates around Anfield

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans sent a powerful message to the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) during today’s Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace.

Just under a month ago, the Merseyside club announced a minor increase to ticket prices for games at Anfield, which takes effect from the start of next season, with the decision being strongly condemned by the LFC Supporters Board and the Spirit of Shankly (SoS) group.

SoS instigated a fresh protest to take place during this afternoon’s fixture, and many in attendance made their feelings known towards the LFC hierarchy.

Liverpool fans make their feelings known with Anfield protest

In the 13th minute of the match at Anfield, thousands of Liverpool supporters held up A4-sized yellow cards with a message of protest towards FSG printed on each one.

The visual display of discontent was accompanied by an X-rated chant from a number of fans who declared that ‘enough is enough’ and decried the greed of the Boston-based firm.

Anfield’s yellow card protest against ticket price increases. “You greedy bastards, enough is enough” sing fans pic.twitter.com/FRAv754Tmd — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) April 25, 2026

Liverpool fans convey their message loud and clear

Fair play to every Liverpool fan at Anfield today who made their voices heard, with the number of participants far exceeding the threshold for a ‘small minority’, and to all those involved in organising the protest.

Even with the club posting record revenues for 2024/25 and FSG benefitting to the tune of a £225m increased in their net worth, the hierarchy still deemed it appropriate to raise ticket prices and hit loyal supporters in the pocket even further during a cost of living crisis.

Whether today’s actions will provoke a reversal of that decision is unknown, but at least the fans have – as a collective – demonstrated their large-scale opposition to the move, with their feelings conveyed loud and clear during the game against Palace.

Credit must also go to the visiting fans at Anfield who applauded the protest from their Liverpool counterparts, an important show of solidary between match-going supporters of different clubs.

If FSG didn’t get the message before today, they surely have now.

You can view the yellow card protest below, via The Anfield Wrap on X: