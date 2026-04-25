Liverpool team news v Palace: Woodman starts for Reds as Arne Slot makes one change in midfield

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool could take a giant step towards securing Champions League football for next season this afternoon if they can record an overdue victory against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Arne Slot’s side and (including penalty shootouts) have triumphed over the Reds in three separate competitions already this term, with the south Londoners proving to be our Kryptonite over the past year.

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If LFC can avenge those results today, it’d put them eight points ahead of the chasing pack for fifth place with just four matches to play, leaving them within touching distance of confirming their place in Europe’s primary club competition for 2026/27.

Arne Slot stated on Friday that Liverpool will have Joe Gomez available to face Palace this afternoon, and he also hinted at the possibility of a return for Alisson Becker after several weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Have either of them made it into the starting line-up for this fixture? We now have our answer.

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Liverpool starting XI to face Crystal Palace

The Liverpool line-up shows two changes from the team which began the Merseyside derby last weekend.

This game comes too soon for Alisson, so Freddie Woodman starts between the sticks, with Armin Pecsi on the substitutes’ bench. The 29-year-old plays behind an unchanged back four of Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson.

There’s one change in midfield as Alexis Mac Allister comes in for Ryan Gravenberch. He lines up alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, with Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo in the wide attacking positions and Florian Wirtz in the number 10 role. Alexander Isak leads the line once more.

The subs’ bench is a mixture of familiar first-team names (Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Federico Chiesa, Milos Kerkez, Joe Gomez) and youngsters Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, Pecsi and – for the first time in the Premier League – Will Wright.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: