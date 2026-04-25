‘Story of our season’ – Arne Slot issues post-match update on gut-wrenching Mo Salah injury

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has given a post-match assessment of the injury that Mo Salah suffered during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Just before the hour mark, the Egyptian slumped to the turf and immediately felt his hamstring, and he looked close to tears as he walked off the pitch whilst reciporating the applause with which he was being showered by the Merseyside faithful.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

With the 33-year-old leaving LFC at the end of the season, there was an instant realisation that, if it’s a severe injury, this could yet be his final appearance for the club after nine glorious years.

Slot issues post-match update on Salah injury

As he was left to reflect on the one major blemish from a crucial result in Liverpool’s pursuit of Champions League qualification, Slot hinted that Salah wouldn’t have gone off unless he was totally incapable of carrying on.

The Reds’ head coach told BBC Match of the Day: “Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season. It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It’d be a crying shame if that’s how Salah’s Liverpool career ends

It can often be irritating listening to managers bemoaning injuries – they occur at every club, after all – but this season it really has felt as thought Liverpool have had more than their fair share of pain in that regard.

Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike all had their campaign halted prematurely by serious body blows, while Jeremie Frimpong and Alisson Becker have had several absences and Alexander Isak is only recently back from a four-month absence with a broken leg.

Even if Salah is out for a month, it’d be a monumental shame if he doesn’t get to play for the Reds again and his legendary career at the club ended with him hobbling off disconsolately against Palace this afternoon.

Slot didn’t put a timescale on how long the winger is likely to be sidelined, but his words would suggest that there’s a genuine possibility that we don’t get to see him on the pitch for Liverpool any more after today.

We can only hope the injury isn’t as bad as it initially seems and that, even if it’s only for one more game, we’ll witness the Egyptian King enjoying a happier ending to his iconic time at Anfield.