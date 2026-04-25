‘My understanding is…’ – Transfer insider not ruling out Liverpool swoop for centre-back titan

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool ‘remain in the race’ to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi this summer, according to the latest information from one transfer insider.

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CaughtOffside reported earlier this month that the Reds and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the defender’s agents ahead of the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, with the 28-year-old yet to make a final decision on his future.

The Argentine looks set to follow his manager Andoni Iraola out the door at the Vitality Stadium, with speculation continuing to circulate as to where he goes next.

Liverpool ‘remain in the race’ for Senesi

CaughtOffside transfer insider Mark Brus has now reported that the north London club appear to be in pole position for Senesi, although a move to Liverpool hasn’t been ruled out either.

The reporter outlined: ‘Sources in the industry have told me that Tottenham are indeed ‘in advanced talks’ over signing Senesi, but nothing can be fully agreed until the club know if they’ll still be in the Premier League next season.

‘It may be that Senesi is leaning towards Spurs if they stay up, but my understanding is that other clubs like Liverpool remain in the race for his signature.

‘The Reds are exploring the centre-backs market as they’re really keen to add depth even if Ibrahima Konate stays and signs a new contract. Senesi is one name they like, as is Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.’

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Senesi represents an inviting market opportunity for Liverpool

The fate of Spurs’ fight against relegation may be decisive in determining Senesi’s future. If they remain in the Premier League, he could well repeat the move that ex-Bournemouth teammate Dominic Solanke made two years ago.

However, should Roberto De Zerbi’s side go down, it’s hard to imagine the Argentine following them into the Championship, which in turn could improve Liverpool’s chances of snapping him up on a free transfer.

Konate strongly hinted at a contract renewal in recent days, and him extending his stay at Anfield would allow LFC to breathe a lot easier in terms of their centre-back depth for next season, although the opportunity to land Senesi without paying a fee for him would seem quite inviting.

The 28-year-old ranks very highly among positional peers in the Premier League this season for multiple metrics (see below, with data from Fotmob), and his weekly wage of £50,000 (Capology) would be more than manageable for the Merseysiders.

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Chances created 0.71 97th (top 3%) Big chances created 0.22 96th Successful crosses 0.25 90th Expected assists 0.14 99th Assists 0.15 97th Defensive contributions 11.58 93rd Interceptions 1.57 88th Clearances 7.03 80th Blocks 1.26 90th

Bournemouth’s push for a European finish in the final month of this season will give LFC sporting director Richard Hughes a window of opportunity to further assess whether or not to push for a move for the Argentine this summer.

If Spurs are relegated, the door would seem very much open for Liverpool to try and lure Senesi to Merseyside rather than north London.