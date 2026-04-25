(Video) What Salah did as he left the Anfield pitch was a heartbreaking sight for Liverpool fans

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Mo Salah looked distraught as he hobbled off the pitch during the second half of Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

A month after announcing that he’ll be leaving the Reds at the end of this season, the Egyptian took to the field before kick-off in the belief that this would be his third-last appearance at Anfield, prior to home games against Chelsea and Brentford in May.

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Sadly, he slumped to the turf just before the hour mark today and immediately felt his hamstring, knowing instantly that his involvemnet in this match had ended prematurely.

Salah looked distraught as he left the pitch

As he got to his feet and walked off the pitch, Salah clapped the fans who were warmly applauding here, with a mutual fear in that moment that it could be the last time we see him playing at Anfield, depending on how severe the injury is.

The 33-year-old looked close to tears as he made his way towards the dugout, taking every last second possible to leave the field of play, with the disappointment etched across his face as he bowed his head.

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Is that how Salah’s Liverpool career ends?

We don’t know yet whether this was Salah’s final appearance for Liverpool, but his facial reaction as he left the pitch was that of someone fearing the worst.

If he isn’t fit enough to play for the remainder of the season, it feels so wrong that one of the greatest Anfield careers of all time would end with him going off injured and looking utterly dejected as he realised that could be it for him in a red shirt.

In an ideal world, the Egyptian would’ve been netting against Brentford on the final day of the campaign and signing off his LFC career just as he started it away to Watford in August 2017 – with a goal (and 256 more thereafter).

Let’s just hope Salah is able to play some part for Liverpool before the season is out and he gives us one last moment to cherish before his emotional farewell in L4 in 29 days’ time.

You can view Salah’s dejection as he went off injured below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Mediabaytttt on X: