Arne Slot disagrees with Glasner over controversial Palace goal

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool secured a crucial win over Crystal Palace, but Arne Slot made it clear that one moment during the game still doesn’t sit right with him, particularly after comments from Oliver Glasner defending the decision.

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Our boss was visibly frustrated when discussing Palace’s goal, which came while Freddie Woodman was down injured, and he offered a very different perspective to his opposite number.

Slot questions referee decision after Palace goal

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Slot didn’t hide his irritation at how the situation was handled.

“Do referees only stop the game for head injuries at this time?

“[The] amount of times that players were pretending that they’re injured, not only head injuries, and the referees buy into this. It’s become a tactic in football.”

The Dutchman pointed to inconsistency in officiating, highlighting moments where play is stopped for far less serious incidents.

“The amount of times, even today, that the referee stopped the play… so, yeah, you can probably feel my big frustration about it.”

Slot even referenced a similar situation earlier in the season, where Alexis Mac Allister was left with five stitches after play continued, suggesting there’s a wider issue with how these moments are judged.

Liverpool left frustrated despite victory

While Glasner insisted the decision was correct, saying “I think that this was okay”, Slot believes the referee simply missed the situation as it unfolded.

“The only reason I can come up with is that the referee the moment he saved the ball [and] the ball went to a different position, he looked at that and the next moment he looks up and he sees that the goalkeeper is on the floor.”

He added: “That would be [the] only fair explanation why he didn’t stop the game, otherwise I think he should have stopped the game.”

That’s why VAR couldn’t intervene and why ex-refs like Mike Dean agree with the decision, though it was an unsporting moment from the visitors that didn’t need to happen or could have been rectified.

Interestingly, the Liverpool boss did acknowledge the potential wider implications of stopping play too easily, agreeing that it could become a tactic if applied inconsistently.

“If from now on a goalkeeper is on the floor [and] the referee stops the game I can be 100 per cent sure that there will be teams in the future [who] are going to use that tactic.”

For us, it sums up a frustrating theme this season, where decisions and moments haven’t always fallen our way, even if the final result against Palace ensured we kept our Champions League push firmly on track.