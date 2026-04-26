‘Congratulations to him’ – Glasner praises Liverpool standout

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have secured a vital 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, but the reaction from the opposition dugout made it clear just how important one performance was to the result.

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Despite the scoreline, Palace boss Oliver Glasner was full of praise for Freddie Woodman, highlighting just how big a role he played in ensuring we took all three points.

Glasner singles out Woodman performance

Speaking via cpfc.co.uk after the match, the Austrian manager made it clear exactly who he believed was the difference-maker on the day.

“The Liverpool goalkeeper [Freddie Woodman] had the day of his life so congratulations to him.”

That assessment says a lot about how the game unfolded, with Palace creating enough chances to cause problems, only to be repeatedly denied by the 29-year-old stopper.

The former Newcastle man’s display ensured that we stayed in control, even when momentum threatened to swing, especially during a second half where the visitors pushed hard to get back into the game.

Woodman’s impact backed up by key moments

Arne Slot also pointed to the decisive contribution of Freddie Woodman, reinforcing just how crucial his intervention was at a key stage.

“I think the moment of the game was, of course, the lead-up to our 2-0 where Freddie made a big save. Otherwise it would have been 1-1. And 10 seconds later it’s 2-0.”

That sequence effectively turned the match in our favour, underlining the fine margins that often define Premier League fixtures.

Even Alexander Isak acknowledged the performance, stating: “I think he did absolutely brilliantly… it’s really big from him to be able to put on a performance like this.”

When you combine those reactions with the underlying numbers, including five saves all from inside the box (Sofascore), it becomes even clearer how influential the English goalkeeper was.

Palace may point to their performance levels, with Glasner adding “I think it was our best performance here against Liverpool. We were very competitive here today,” but ultimately it was our resilience, and Woodman’s standout display, that ensured we came away with the result we needed.