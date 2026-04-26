‘Don’t give a s***e’ – Aldridge reacts bluntly to Liverpool win vs Palace

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s crucial win over Crystal Palace may have boosted our Champions League hopes, but John Aldridge wasn’t entirely convinced by the performance.

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Despite the 3-1 scoreline at Anfield, there’s a feeling that we were made to work far harder than expected, something the former striker didn’t shy away from addressing.

Aldridge gives blunt Liverpool verdict

Reacting on X after the match, the Liverpool legend offered a refreshingly honest take on what he saw, acknowledging the performance while still focusing on the bigger picture.

“Well yet again they probably deserved a draw? Some might say, but I don’t give a s###e after what we’ve been going through this season 😉 3 points is all that matters”

It’s a sentiment many supporters will understand, especially given how difficult this campaign has been, with injuries, inconsistency and setbacks all playing their part.

At times against Palace, we looked vulnerable, particularly in moments where the visitors created chances that could easily have changed the game, but ultimately we found a way to get the job done.

Fine margins but big rewards

Arne Slot pointed to those margins after the game, highlighting just how important key moments were, especially the contribution of Freddie Woodman.

“But I think the moment of the game was, of course, the lead-up to our 2-0 where Freddie made a big save. Otherwise it would have been 1-1. And 10 seconds later it’s 2-0.”

That sequence summed up the match, with Woodman’s intervention effectively swinging momentum firmly in our favour.

Even with Palace pulling one back in controversial circumstances, we stayed composed and sealed the win late on, something that hasn’t always been the case this season.

The bigger picture now is clear, with Opta giving us a 96.92% chance of securing a top-five finish, underlining just how valuable these three points could prove.

It wasn’t perfect, and Aldridge is right to point that out, but at this stage of the season, performances come second to results, and we’re still firmly in control of our own fate heading into the final games.