Egyptian reports suggest Salah may never play for Liverpool again

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace should have been a moment to build momentum, but concerns around Mo Salah have quickly taken centre stage after an update from Egypt suggested his season could already be over.

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The Egyptian forward was forced off midway through the second half at Anfield, immediately clutching his hamstring, and the reaction at the time hinted this wasn’t a minor issue.

Now, reports via FikGoal have added further concern, although it’s important to approach them with caution given the lack of official confirmation from the club.

Citing Ibrahim Hassan, Egypt’s national team director, the report claims: “Mohamed Salah’s injury is a muscle tear and he will be out of action for 4 weeks.”

Salah injury update raises Liverpool concerns

If that timeline proves accurate, it would rule the 33-year-old out of most, if not all, of our remaining fixtures this season, with just four Premier League games left to play.

That would be a major blow not only in our push for Champions League qualification, but also emotionally, given this is set to be the forward’s final campaign at the club.

There is, however, reason to remain cautious when interpreting the report, because muscle injuries require detailed scans and club-led assessments before any definitive timeline can be confirmed.

That uncertainty was reflected in comments from Arne Slot immediately after the match, when he admitted:

“It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch.

“For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is.”

Fear Salah may have played last Anfield game

The emotional weight of the moment was clear as the Egyptian winger made his way off the pitch, applauding supporters with visible frustration and disappointment.

There was a genuine sense around Anfield that we could have been watching his final appearance at the stadium, especially with only two home games remaining this season.

He looked distraught as he left the field, taking his time to acknowledge the crowd, and that reaction alone told its own story about how serious he feared the injury might be.

While the suggestion of a four-week absence doesn’t completely rule him out of returning before the end of the campaign, it would leave him in a race against time to feature again.

For now, we wait for official confirmation, but the fear remains that one of our greatest-ever players may already have played his final game in a Liverpool shirt.