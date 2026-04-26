Finance expert shares FSG Liverpool revenue as ticket protest grows

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ticket price protests have taken on fresh context after new figures emerged highlighting just how much revenue FSG have generated since taking over the club.

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Supporters made their feelings clear during the win over Crystal Palace, raising yellow cards in the 13th minute at Anfield, and the latest financial insight only adds fuel to the debate.

Liverpool revenue rise under FSG questioned

Speaking on X, finance expert Kieran Maguire broke down the growth in matchday income since 2010.

“In the season FSG acquired Liverpool, (2010/11) matchday revenue was £40.9m. Last season it was £115.6m, an increase of 183%.”

The figures go even further when looking at what we as supporters actually pay to attend games.

“Taking this into account, the price paid by a fan have increased from £42.44 to £82.11, which is 93.5% during the time that CPI has increased by 49.6%.”

That contrast between ticket prices and inflation is at the heart of the current frustration, especially given how vital fan culture has been to Liverpool’s global appeal.

“Liverpool’s success in attracting fans from all over the world is partly due to the vibrancy, the passion and the legend of the Kop… current owners FSG have benefited from that.”

Fans push back as tensions grow

The wider feeling among supporters has already been made clear, with Spirit of Shankly urging action after talks with the club broke down, stating: “Support the protests against ticket price rises… With dialogue closed off, now is the time for action.”

That sentiment has also been echoed by former defender Jamie Carragher, who questioned the need for any increases despite strong revenues elsewhere.

“This idea that they need to up ticket prices to pay for these players, it’s absolute nonsense.”

The frustration isn’t just about numbers, it’s about what those numbers represent, especially when the club continues to benefit from the atmosphere and identity created by supporters.

With further protests planned for the final home games of the season, this is clearly an issue that isn’t going away anytime soon, particularly as the financial picture becomes more widely understood.