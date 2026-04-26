‘That hurts even more’ – Gerrard had one big Liverpool regret while watching one game on Saturday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard was left with a sense of regret while watching Manchester City secure their place in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Having thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals three weeks ago, Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to break Southampton hearts with two goals in the final 10 minutes, keeping them on course for a domestic treble (having already won the Carabao Cup).

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Their pursuit of three trophies has been aided considerably by the January additions of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, both of whom had been strongly linked with the Reds before their mid-season moves to the Etihad Stadium.

The sense of regret over the England defender is amplified by LFC having agreed a £35m deal for him at the end of last summer, only for his then-employers Crystal Palace to pull the plug on deadline day.

Gerrard ‘hurt’ by seeing Guehi and Semenyo at Man City

At one stage on-commentary for TNT Sports during Man City’s semi-final win on Saturday, Gerrard couldn’t hide his disappointment at seeing Guehi and Semenyo lining out at Wembley rather than Anfield yesterday.

Our former captain said of the duo: “They should be playing for Liverpool, so that hurts even more. We were linked with two of those players and that would have made a big difference to Liverpool.

“I’ve said it before on record – two top, top players – and for the price that they got them in as well. One on a free; one was £60m. In today’s market, they’re two bargains.

“Quality players, experienced, ready to go into the prime years of their career, international level players, and what they’ve done is they’ve just helped kick City on at the right time.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves

Considering the injury problems Liverpool have had in defence and attack this season, fans could be forgiven for thinking ‘what if’ over Guehi and Semenyo, both of whom have had a strong start to life at the Etihad.

The latter already has eight goals in 21 games for Man City since his January transfer – only three Reds players have a higher goal tally across the entire campaign – while Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League since signing the England defender.

Missing out on Guehi at the 11th hour eight months ago was particularly galling, but Arne Slot and the LFC hierarchy can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves over what happened in the past and must instead concentrate on strengthening the Reds’ squad for next season.

Gerrard’s sentiments will be shared by many Liverpool fans, but thankfully those players who are at the club have instigated a post-Easter resurgence which increasingly looks as though it’ll carry us into the Champions League for next term, a scenario which had seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago.