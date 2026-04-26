‘I think that this was okay’ – Glasner defends controversial Palace goal

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have secured the points against Crystal Palace, but one moment during the game left a sour taste, and Oliver Glasner has now given his verdict on the incident.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Palace boss defended his side’s controversial goal, which came while Freddie Woodman was down injured, insisting that the decision to play on was justified despite protests from us at Anfield.

Glasner backs Palace decision despite Liverpool frustration

Speaking via cpfc.co.uk after the match, Glasner explained why he believed Daniel Munoz was right to take advantage of the situation.

“It was a difficult situation because he [Woodman] made a big save but the ball goes to Muñoz,” the Austrian said.

“Everything goes so quickly.”

The 51-year-old made it clear that, in his view, there was no obligation to stop play, even with our goalkeeper clearly struggling.

“He could continue the game until the end and that’s why we think it was the right decision. I think that this was okay.”

That stance won’t sit well with many of us, especially given the context of the moment, with Woodman having just produced a crucial save and players visibly appealing for the ball to be put out of play.

Liverpool left frustrated by unsporting moment

It felt like an opportunity for Palace to show sportsmanship in a situation that didn’t directly decide the outcome of the match, particularly with the score at 2-0 late in the season.

Instead, Munoz chose to chip into an empty net, turning what could have been a respected gesture into a flashpoint that overshadowed parts of the game.

Former referee Mike Dean later insisted that the officials were correct to allow the goal, stating there was nothing in the rules to prevent it, even if the optics didn’t reflect well on Palace.

It adds to a growing sense that fine margins, decisions, and moments have rarely gone our way this season, something Arne Slot alluded to after the game when discussing yet another injury setback.

Ultimately, the result ensured we kept control of our Champions League push, but it’s hard to ignore that this was a moment where the spirit of the game felt secondary, even if the laws technically backed Palace’s actions.