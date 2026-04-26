(Video) One angle of Florian Wirtz goal on Saturday shows just how breathtaking a finish it was

Images via Gareth Copley/Getty Images and Premier Sports

Florian Wirtz rounded off Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday with a majestic finish deep into second-half stoppage time.

The German had been the recipient of stinging criticism of Chris Sutton last week and had gone almost three months without scoring, but you wouldn’t have known it from the sublime manner in which he netted at Anfield yesterday.

For the Reds, it finally put the result beyond doubt after a nervy final few minutes, with the three points now leaving Arne Slot’s side highly likely to secure Champions League qualification.

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Wirtz seals Liverpool win with sumptuous strike

Liverpool were holding into a slender 2-1 lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Joe Gomez sent a throw-in towards Alexis Mac Allister, who laid off the ball for Wirtz to apply the finish with a fizzing half-volley.

TV replays showed one angle of the goal in which the quality of the strike could be seen in all its glory, with the 22-year-old catching the ball so sweetly with his right foot and sending it into the net with the aid of the upright, with Dean Henderson realising that trying to get anywhere near it was futile.

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Will that goal trigger another hot streak for Wirtz?

The half-volley finish was reminiscent of Thiago Alcantara’s most famous goal for Liverpool, his masterful strike against Porto in the Champions League in November 2021.

It brought a sense of relief for the Reds as well as Wirtz, with the £116m playmaker ending his lengthy wait for a goal and finally putting the result to bed in his team’s quest for a top-five finish.

It capped a fine performance from the 22-year-old against Palace, with Ian Doyle awarding him 8/10 in his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo and highlighting his contribution towards Andy Robertson’s first-half goal with a quick pass on the counterattack.

His previous six goals for Liverpool all came in a five-week spell after going four months without scoring, and hopefully the German’s strike yesterday will trigger a similar famine-to-feast transformation over the final four matches of the season.

You can view the alternative angle of Wirtz’s goal below, taken from Premier Sports’ match coverage and shared via @floanfield3 on X: