Opta predict Liverpool Champions League chances after Palace win

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push for Champions League qualification has taken a major step forward following our win over Crystal Palace, with the latest data suggesting we’re now firmly in control of our own destiny.

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According to Opta, our chances of finishing in the top five now stand at 96.92%, a figure that underlines just how strong our position has become heading into the final stretch of the season.

Liverpool closing in on Champions League return

That number represents a significant increase from earlier projections, with our probability previously sitting just above 90% before the Palace fixture.

The rise reflects not only our own results but also the struggles of the chasing pack, with the gap to sixth place now looking increasingly difficult for rivals to close.

When you compare the wider picture, it becomes even clearer how strong our position is, with only Arsenal and Manchester City rated at 100%, while we sit just behind Manchester United and Aston Villa in the projections.

That context shows we’re not just in contention anymore, we’re expected to get the job done.

Why Liverpool still need to stay focused

Despite the encouraging numbers, there’s still work to be done, particularly given the difficulty of the remaining fixtures.

As things stand, we’re level on points with Aston Villa and just ahead of the chasing group, meaning any slip-up could still reopen the race.

However, the trend is clearly in our favour, especially when you consider how results have gone since the international break, with wins over Fulham and Everton helping to build momentum at a crucial stage.

Those results have put us in a position where, realistically, a couple more victories should be enough to secure Champions League football for next season.

That could even come sooner than expected, with a strong run potentially allowing us to clinch qualification as early as the trip to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

For now, though, the message is simple, the job isn’t mathematically done, but with Opta giving us a 96.92% chance, we’re on the verge of securing exactly what we set out to achieve in these final weeks.