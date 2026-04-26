Slot makes honest Isak admission after Palace breakthrough

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace brought a long-awaited moment for Alexander Isak, and Arne Slot made it clear afterwards just how significant that goal could be for us heading into the final weeks of the season.

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The Sweden international finally opened his Premier League account at Anfield, and while the finish itself was scrappy, the wider importance wasn’t lost on our head coach.

Slot admits Isak goal ‘sums up’ Liverpool season

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Slot reflected on the unusual timing of the striker’s first home league goal.

“Yeah, my first reaction would have been if you wouldn’t have said the last part of your question. Did anyone ever think we would say this eight or nine months ago? [That at the] end of April to say that Alexander Isak scored his first [Premier League] goal for Liverpool at Anfield.”

The Dutchman used that stat to highlight the wider frustrations of our campaign, particularly the injuries that have disrupted key players.

“That sums up this season, of course, a lot. That an unbelievable striker has had such a long time with injuries, not being available to play and now scoring his goal.”

It’s been a stop-start year for the 26-year-old forward, and Slot acknowledged that even when the former Newcastle man has been available, he hasn’t always been at his best level.

That’s why criticism has been aimed at the former Newcastle man but now it’s up to him to end the season strongly.

Liverpool finally seeing Isak impact

Despite those struggles, our boss was quick to underline why the club invested so heavily in the No.9.

“It’s really nice that he scored one because when we signed him we knew he could score goals and that’s what he showed today.”

That sentiment ties in with what we saw against Palace, with Isak himself explaining how he reacted instinctively to turn Alexis Mac Allister’s effort into a goal, later admitting “I’ve been battling getting back to full fitness… I’m really happy.”

Slot also made an important tactical point about the nature of the finish, suggesting that not every goal needs to be perfect to change a game.

“Many times this season we’ve had better chances than we had today, that’s why it’s also important to have players that can score also goals like this, because that can give you a big lift in a game.”

For us, that’s arguably the biggest takeaway, because if Isak can now build momentum after a difficult campaign, it could be a major boost in securing Champions League football and heading into next season with renewed confidence.