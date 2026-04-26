‘That’s an understatement’ – Slot blown away by Woodman display

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hard-fought win over Crystal Palace may have been remembered for the goals, but Arne Slot made it clear afterwards that one key moment from Freddie Woodman defined the match.

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Our boss was full of praise for his third-choice goalkeeper after stepping in during an injury crisis, with the 29-year-old producing a crucial save that swung momentum firmly in our favour.

Slot highlights Woodman’s defining moment

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Slot didn’t hold back when asked if he was ‘delighted’ with Freddie Woodman’s performance.

“That’s an understatement. I think I’ve sat here many times telling you guys that we’ve created a lot of good chances and then the first one of the other team went in.

“Now, I cannot say that today, because they’ve had enough good chances and enough moments that they were really close.”

The Dutch head coach pointed directly to the save that kept us ahead at a pivotal stage of the game, underlining just how fine the margins were.

“But I think the moment of the game was, of course, the lead-up to our 2-0 where Freddie made a big save. Otherwise it would have been 1-1. And 10 seconds later it’s 2-0.”

That sequence summed up the Premier League perfectly, with Slot adding: “These are the current margins in the Premier League and today they were on our side and so many times they have been not on our side.”

Liverpool finally benefit from fine margins

It was a moment that changed everything at Anfield, especially in a season where we’ve often been on the wrong end of those decisive swings.

Woodman’s intervention denied Jean-Philippe Mateta at 1-0, and within seconds, Andy Robertson doubled our lead at the other end, completely shifting the tone of the game.

The former Newcastle academy product has had to be patient since arriving last summer, but with both Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili unavailable, he’s stepped up when we’ve needed him most.

His performance didn’t just earn praise from Slot either, with Alisson visibly applauding from the stands after watching the Englishman’s heroics unfold.

The nature of Palace’s goal was debated after the game, with Mike Dean giving his view, and it was a cruel way to stop our ‘keeper from claiming a much-deserved clean sheet.

Given the context of our injury-hit squad, moments like that could prove crucial in securing Champions League football, and if we do get over the line, Woodman will have played a bigger role than many expected.