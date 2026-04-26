(Video) Will Wright continues memorable week with two brilliant finishes for Liverpool under-21s

Image via Liverpool FC

Will Wright has enjoyed a particularly memorable week on a personal level, and that has continued into this afternoon.

With Liverpool’s senior centre-forward options lessened by the long-term Achilles injury to Hugo Ekitike, the 18-year-old was called up to train with the first team in the lead-up to the Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

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He was then included in a senior matchday squad for LFC for the first time yesterday, although he wasn’t summoned from the substitutes’ bench by Arne Slot against the Eagles.

However, with the two clubs in opposition once again today at under-21 level, Wright has not only on the pitch – he’s made a standout impression in the Premier League 2 play-off encounter.

Wright scores twice for Liverpool under-21s

The teenager opened the scoring for Rob Page’s Liverpool side in the first few minutes at the Kirkby Academy, getting on the end of a sublime through ball from Kieran Morrison as he ghosted in behind a Palace defender before firing low and hard past the Eagles goalkeeper at the near post.

The away team later turned the game on the head to lead 2-1 before the Reds duo combined once again, with the Northern Ireland youngster sending in a pinpoint cross from the right flank for Wright to finish to the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and has gone to extra time, at the time of writing.

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Could a first-team debut be on the cards for Wright?

Wright now has five goals in seven matches in Premier League 2, with that form evidently catching Slot’s eye in the form of his matchday inclusion for the top-flight clash against Palace yesterday.

The injuries to Ekitike and Jayden Danns may have left a void to be filled in the senior squad in terms of centre-forward depth, but the onus has still been on the 18-year-old to put himself at the head of the queue to get the first-team call.

Liverpool still have a bit to work to do to guarantee a Champions League place for 2026/27, but if they can tick off that all-important box in their next couple of games, there may be scope for Wright to be given a senior debut against either Aston Villa or Brentford at the end of the season.

If the Reds have a top-five finish safely secured with matches to spare and no major pressure results-wise by then, it’s entirely plausible that Slot could reward the ex-Salford City prodigy with his official LFC bow, granting the youngster a day that he’ll never forget.

You can view Wright’s goals against Palace under-21s below, via @LFCAcademyX on X:

The opening goal from Will Wright 🎯 pic.twitter.com/n6coNUS4wz — The LFC Academy (@LFCAcademyX) April 26, 2026