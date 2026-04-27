‘You could tell…’ – Alan Shearer noticed something about Mo Salah on Saturday which worried him

(Photos by Alex Livesey and George Wood/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker are both fearful that Mo Salah may have already played his last game for Liverpool.

The Egyptian – who’s leaving the Reds at the end of this season – was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury during the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the winger looking distraught as he reciprocated the applause of the Anfield faithful.

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Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan cited a probable four-week absence for our number 11, which at best would make him touch-and-go to recover in time for our final match of the campaign against Brentford on 24 May.

Shearer and Lineker fear that Salah may have played his last game for LFC

Lineker and Shearer touched upon Salah’s injury blow on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football, and from what they saw on Saturday, they both feel that it could be his final involvement in a Liverpool shirt.

The ex-Newcastle striker said: “You could tell with Mo’s reaction, couldn’t you? The way he sort of was applauding the crowd when he went off, you suspect… I hope not, but you suspect that could be his last game. It felt like his last game because you know what it’s like with a hammy injury.”

The former Match of the Day host responded: “Yeah, it looks a bad one. Very unlikely he’ll play again, but what a credit to our game he’s been.”

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Hopefully we’ll get to see Salah one last time in May

There was something in Salah’s facial expression and his deliberate slowness in leaving the pitch which hinted that his instant feeling was that the injury would preclude him from playing for the remainder of the season, thus prematurely ending his time with Liverpool.

If that is the case, it feels so unjust that one of the greatest Anfield careers of all would end so abruptly and in such a sobering fashion, rather than witnessing him scoring in front of the Kop or lifting a major trophy.

Other than the reports from Egypt, there hasn’t been a specific timeline put on the 33-year-old’s likely absence, so there might yet be some hope of him pulling on the red shirt one last time before the season is out.

Even if it’s only for a few minutes, Liverpool fans would love nothing more than to see him get one last runout at home to Brentford in 27 days’ time, prior to being given an emotional post-match send-off along with Andy Robertson.

Fingers crossed that Salah might recover in time for the final day of the season and play some part against the Bees on 24 May.