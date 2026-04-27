Arne Slot will be sweating after FSG make sack decision ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool

(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

FSG have reminded Liverpool fans of the ruthless side to their ownership after sacking Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The Americans opted to make a change with the MLB side lying at the bottom of the AL East this season.

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Over in the Premier League, the Reds themselves have had a poor campaign by their lofty standards, but could yet secure Champions League football under Arne Slot.

A Premier League title won’t save Arne Slot

Red Sox fans will be more than familiar with Cora’s remarkable record, having won the 2018 World Series off the back of a franchise-best 108 wins.

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Fast forward to 2026, and the 50-year-old was shown the door with the outfit failing to meet expectations.

Not comfortable reading for Slot over at Liverpool, who’ll know that past success will only keep him in the job at Anfield for so long.

Whether the credit he has in the bank from our 2024/25 Premier League title win will help the Dutchman survive into 2026/27, however, remains to be seen.

Liverpool set to stick with Slot next season

Reports coming out of Liverpool indicate that FSG continue to back Arne Slot and want him to lead the club into the next campaign.

The circumstances, admittedly, look less dire on the red half of Merseyside, with the reigning Premier League champions on course to secure Champions League football.

This, one might imagine, will be the key factor behind the former Feyenoord boss being allowed to hold on to the reins beyond the summer. This, and, of course, mitigating factors beyond the head coach’s control, including the tragic passing of Diogo Jota ahead of the season.

Arne Slot’s record at Liverpool in 2025/26 1.72 points per game 53 games 28 wins 7 draws 18 defeats

* Arne Slot’s managerial record this season in all competitions (Transfermarkt)

But Liverpool are ultimately a club designed to do more than just confirm Champions League football – and the riches that follow – year in, year out. We’re a club meant to be winning trophies every single season, and at least competing for the most significant honours.

If we’re failing to do that, while also committing to an unattractive style of football, we struggle to see a world in which FSG’s patience is limitless.

In that case, Slot should consider Cora’s case as a warning.