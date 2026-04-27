Bayern chief cites 2009 precedent in public message on potential Liverpool offer for Olise

(Photos by Pau Barrena and Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s faint hopes of signing Michael Olise would appear to be dead in the water after one prominent Bayern Munich figure ruled out a transfer at any price.

There were reports from Bild last month that the Merseyside club were prepared to offer as much as €200m (£173.2m) to bring the ex-Crystal Palace winger back to England, but German football insider Christian Falk claimed that the Bavarian outfit wouldn’t ‘even discuss’ such a proposal.

With Mo Salah leaving at the end of this season (and potentially having played his last match for the Reds already), LFC will have a massive void to fill on the right flank, and the France international – who has 19 goals and 29 assists this season – would be an elite replacement.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Bayern double down on not-for-sale stance on Olise

Rummenigge – who sits on Bayern’s supervisory board – pointed to the club’s refusal to sell Franck Ribery to Chelsea in 2009 in underlining the club’s rigid not-for-sale stance on Olise, irrespective of how much Liverpool might offer.

The 70-year-old told t-online.de: “He’s a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That’s rare these days. He’s a great guy, and on the pitch, he’s outstanding. The way he plays football is almost magical, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s incredibly popular and hyped among our fans.