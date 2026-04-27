‘Enticing project’ – Gerrard targeted by for new manager role – report

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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could be set for a return to management, with fresh reports suggesting interest from the Championship ahead of next season.

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After stepping away from his role at Al-Ettifaq in early 2025, our former captain has been weighing up his next move, and it now appears a return to English football is firmly on the table.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, one club is pushing particularly hard to secure his services.

Championship clubs circling for Gerrard

Delaney reports: “Bristol City are aiming to persuade Steven Gerrard to become their manager for next season, as he contemplates a return to management in England.”

That interest highlights how highly the 45-year-old is still regarded despite a mixed spell at Aston Villa and his recent time in Saudi Arabia.

The report adds that the ex-Liverpool skipper isn’t short of options either, with another Championship side also in the frame.

“The Liverpool great has also been linked to the job at relegated Burnley, and is understood to be open to working in the Championship.”

From our perspective, it’s an interesting stage in Gerrard’s managerial journey, because it suggests a willingness to rebuild his reputation in a competitive league rather than waiting for a top-flight opportunity.

Attractive project could seal Gerrard’s return

Bristol City are said to be making a strong case to lure the former midfielder to Ashton Gate, outlining a long-term vision that could appeal to him at this point in his career.

“Bristol City are said to have laid out an enticing and attractive project as they attempt to convince the 45-year-old to join.”

There’s also a notable connection in place, with the role potentially seeing him follow in the footsteps of Roy Hodgson, a manager he worked under during his playing days at Anfield.

Delaney also notes: “Gerrard is said to be keen to get into management as soon as possible.”

We’ve seen the Scouser as a fan during the Merseyside derby, as a pundit recommending who the Reds should replace Mo Salah with but it seems management is the route that is most desirable at present.

That urgency could play a key role in where he ends up, particularly with the Championship offering both immediate opportunities and the chance to prove himself again.

For us as Liverpool supporters, it’s another reminder that while he’s no longer on the pitch, Gerrard’s journey in football remains one to watch closely, especially if he can rebuild momentum and eventually push towards a return at the very highest level.