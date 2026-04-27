“They’re both…” – Ex-Liverpool hero explains how his current coach is a lot like Jurgen Klopp

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

For any manager to be compared with Jurgen Klopp is quite the compliment, especially when it comes from somebody who played under the German for several years.

It was Arne Slot’s predecessor at Liverpool who handed Caoimhin Kelleher a senior Reds debut in 2019 and entrusted him to play in two victorious Carabao Cup finals in this decade, although the Irishman was unable to dislodge the peerless Alisson Becker on a long-term basis.

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He duly left for Brentford last summer in an £18m transfer that BBC reporter Sami Mokbel described as a ‘bargain‘, and the 27-year-old has been ever-present in the Bees’ ongoing pursuit of an unexpected European finish this season.

Kelleher on similarities between Klopp and Andrews

In a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was asked how his current boss Keith Andrews compares with Klopp, and he instantly cited some notable similarities between the two coaches.

Kelleher said: “They’re both very, very passionate and very good with people. They get to know you as the person first, before the footballer.”

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Klopp forged a lasting bond with his Liverpool players, along with delivering results

While managers at the highest level of football are judged primarily on results – an aspect in which Klopp was a roaring success at Liverpool – the German’s legacy was further strengthened by the lasting bond that he forged with fans and players at the club.

Although Mamadou Sakho would attest to the dangers of crossing a disciplinary line with Slot’s predecessor, it was obvious from his demeanour with players that he cared about them deeply on a personal level and was much more than just a coach dispensing tactical instructions.

From Kelleher’s testimony, it seems that Andrews has created a similar mentality within a Brentford squad who, tipped by many to struggle after Thomas Frank’s departure, are instead on course for their highest ever Premier League finish.

The 45-year-old obviously has a hell of a long way to go if he’s to emulate Klopp’s achievements in football, but his fellow Irishman would be among the first to laud what an excellent job he’s done in his first season in charge of the Bees.

He’s already masterminded one win over Liverpool this term – let’s hope there isn’t a repeat outcome when the west London outfit come to Anfield on the final day of the campaign next month!