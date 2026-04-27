‘He needs the balls’ – Wirtz explains how Liverpool can unlock Isak

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late-season push for Champions League qualification has brought a welcome positive, as Alexander Isak finally opened his Premier League account at Anfield.

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After months of frustration due to injuries and inconsistent availability, the Sweden international’s goal against Crystal Palace felt significant, not just for the result but for what it could mean going forward.

One teammate who clearly recognises that importance is Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz delighted to see Isak off the mark

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the match, the German playmaker made it clear how pleased he was to see the No.9 back among the goals.

“Yes, especially as a striker it’s always important to score goals so I’m happy for him. I hope it’s the start of many [and he can] keep going like this.”

That reaction reflects what many of us have been thinking, because despite limited minutes and fitness issues, there’s always been a sense that once Isak gets one, more will follow.

The 26-year-old forward himself admitted after the game that scoring is the best way to rebuild confidence, explaining: “I’ve been battling getting back to full fitness and obviously scoring a goal is probably the best way to finding your form again.”

With that first league goal at Anfield now secured, the platform is there for him to finish the season strongly.

Liverpool must give Isak the service he needs

Wirtz didn’t just praise the striker, though, as he also highlighted a tactical point that could be key to unlocking the best version of the former Newcastle man.

“I think it’s also important for him that we feed him with balls because if he’s just there on top alone then it’s hard for him to score goals.”

That’s an observation that feels particularly relevant given how isolated our No.9 has often looked during this campaign.

The attacking midfielder added: “I think he needs the balls to score them and as you could see today, if he gets the chance he normally scores.”

That aligns with what Arne Slot said after the game about the striker’s struggles, pointing out that availability and sharpness have both played a role in a difficult debut season.

If we can consistently supply him in the right areas, then this goal against Palace might not just be a moment, but the start of something far more important heading into next season.