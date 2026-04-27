‘I’d maybe make a change’ – Ex-Red questions Slot future at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has been one of mixed emotions, and even after a crucial win over Crystal Palace, questions around Arne Slot aren’t going away.

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With Champions League qualification now within reach, many expect the Dutchman to remain in charge, but not everyone is fully convinced he’s the long-term answer.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of BetBrain, Jermaine Pennant offered a brutally honest take on the situation.

Pennant questions Slot but calls for unity

The former Liverpool winger didn’t hide his personal view when asked whether Slot should still be manager next season.

“Look, if it was up to me, I’d maybe change things.”

That admission reflects the frustration some supporters have felt during a season that’s lacked consistency, even if results have kept us in a strong position for a top-five finish.

However, Pennant was equally clear that if the 47-year-old remains in charge, he deserves full backing from the fanbase.

“But if he’s going to be there, then I’ll back him 100%, and I think everyone else will as well.”

The ex-Red also warned how quickly sentiment can shift, adding: “But as soon as things start to turn, people will turn again.”

That feels accurate given how this campaign has unfolded, with momentum swinging several times across the season and Danny Murphy sharing his surprise at the loyalty shown to our head coach.

Alonso named as dream alternative

If a change was to be made, Pennant didn’t hesitate in naming his preferred replacement, “I’d like to see Xabi Alonso.”

The Spaniard, who has impressed in Germany, is a name many supporters admire, particularly given his connection to the club and his work with players like Florian Wirtz.

Pennant explained: “He did great at Bayer Leverkusen as well. I think he’d get a good tune out of these players… so yeah, for me, it would be Alonso.”

That view has also been echoed elsewhere, with fellow former players suggesting that if Liverpool were to move on from Slot, Alonso would be the obvious candidate.

For now, though, with us sitting firmly in the race for Champions League football, the reality is that Arne Slot is likely to remain in place, meaning the focus will soon shift towards whether he can again take us to the next level rather than whether he should stay.