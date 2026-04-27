‘Literally 50/50’ – Ekitike recovery doubts emerge after injury

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has been defined by injuries at key moments, and the latest update surrounding one of our attacking options raises serious long-term concerns.

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Hugo Ekitike is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles injury, and speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of BetBrain, Jermaine Pennant has delivered a brutally honest assessment of what lies ahead.

Pennant delivers stark Ekitike warning

The former Red didn’t shy away from the severity of the situation when discussing the French forward’s injury, making it clear just how unpredictable recovery from this type of setback can be.

“If it’s a bad one, then honestly it’s 50/50 whether he comes back the same player.”

That line alone will concern us, especially given how much promise the 23-year-old has shown since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

Pennant expanded further on the nature of the injury, adding: “It’s one of the worst injuries you can have. It takes ages to recover.”

That aligns with what we’ve seen historically across the game, where explosive forwards often struggle to regain their sharpness after Achilles problems.

Long road ahead for Ekitike

The ex-winger also highlighted that recovery isn’t just about time on the treatment table, but a combination of multiple factors that will ultimately determine how successful Ekitike’s comeback can be.

“How the surgery goes, how his body reacts, how the rehab is – all those factors matter.”

That uncertainty is what makes this situation particularly difficult, because there is no guaranteed timeline or outcome.

Medical experts have already suggested that returning to play is only part of the challenge, with regaining full sharpness and confidence often taking even longer than the initial recovery period.

There has been a positive message from the player himself, with our No.22 sharing his determination to come back stronger, but the reality remains that this is a defining moment in his career.

As things stand, while we’ll all hope to see Hugo Ekitike back scoring goals at Anfield, Pennant’s honest verdict underlines just how uncertain that journey could be.