Lacroix singles out ‘really good’ Liverpool player at Anfield

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push for Champions League football took another step forward at Anfield, but the opposition have made it clear just how pivotal one of our players was on the day.

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Maxence Lacroix has admitted that Freddie Woodman was the difference-maker during our 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, with the French defender pointing directly to the performance of our stand-in goalkeeper.

Lacroix highlights Woodman impact

Speaking via cpfc.co.uk after the match, the Palace centre-back made no attempt to hide his frustration at the result, while also acknowledging the role our No.28 played in keeping us ahead.

“I think we deserved something better,” Lacroix admitted, before adding: “We had the best chances, but we weren’t really efficient in front of goal.”

Despite taking control at key moments, there were spells where Palace created opportunities that could have changed the outcome.

The 26-year-old then made his most telling comment, saying: “We have to say congratulations to the goalkeeper. He made some really good saves.”

Woodman stepping up when needed

That praise from an opposition player only reinforces what we already knew watching the game unfold, as Woodman stepped in under pressure with both Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili unavailable.

Arne Slot has already underlined how important one particular moment was, pointing to the save before Andy Robertson’s goal as a turning point that shifted the momentum firmly in our favour.

Even Oliver Glasner echoed that sentiment after the game, stating that the Liverpool goalkeeper “had the day of his life”, which tells you everything about the impact the Englishman had between the posts.

From our perspective, while Palace can argue about efficiency or missed chances, we showed exactly what’s required at this stage of the season, which is taking our moments and relying on players to deliver in key situations.

With four games remaining and a trip to Manchester United next, having someone like Freddie Woodman capable of producing those interventions could yet prove crucial in securing Champions League football.