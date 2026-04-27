Scout sends warning over Mor Talla Ndiaye hype after Palace display

Liverpool’s academy continues to produce exciting talents, but the conversation around one youngster has taken an interesting turn following the under-21s clash with Crystal Palace.
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Mor Talla Ndiaye was involved in a dramatic 3-3 draw before a penalty shootout defeat, and while there has been clear excitement around the Senegalese defender, not everyone is getting carried away just yet.
Balanced view emerges on Ndiaye performance
Mor Talla Ndiaye VS Crystal Palace U21 pic.twitter.com/Y0KwkQlmag
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A detailed assessment shared on X by Lewis Bower offered a measured take on the teenager, praising his ability while also urging caution around expectations.
“Mor Talla Ndiaye is an incredible young footballer who is probably more talented than most of us could ever dream to be.”
That opening line alone shows just how highly regarded the 18-year-old is, especially considering his relatively recent arrival and adaptation to academy football in England.
However, the same analysis stressed that there are still areas to develop, adding: “I think there are some actions that are not included here when someone may assume it is every one, that highlight a little more rawness which is understandable of this, or any young player.
“It is important to not create unrealistic expectations.”
That point is key because we’ve seen plenty of young prospects hyped too quickly before they’ve had the time to properly grow into senior-level football.
Patience urged despite clear potential
The thread continued by explaining why that caution matters, referencing past examples where early hype has worked against players rather than for them.
“Good performances become great and lofty expectations are immediately created… I personally think it’s unfair to these players, to create narrative that are impossible to become reality.”
For us, it’s a reminder that development isn’t linear, especially for defenders adapting to a new system and level of physicality.
There is still clear optimism around Ndiaye though, with the same voice concluding: “I am looking forward to seeing how this player develops.”
That aligns with what we’ve already seen internally, with academy staff previously praising his transition and composure after arriving at the club – as well as the player’s excitement to be with the club.
As things stand, the talent is obvious, but the message around Mor Talla Ndiaye is simple.
Enjoy what we’re seeing, but give him the time and space to turn potential into something far more consistent at the highest level.
I get it, you do not want to blood these youngster talents too early for fear of either breaking their confidence psychologically or even worse risking an injury from a young body being exposed to rock hard mature talented Premier League players. That’s one side of the coin…my take quite frankly is the other side of the coin (in some respect Man Utd when going through their rough elongated slump had to fall back on youngsters/and did so with surprising positive results/those youngsters now earning their places in their first team on merit!). I think our stand out youngsters need to be given a run/chance if good enough in the senior team every now and then – especially when your regular first team players are not performing – for example in the middle the 3 expected/nailed on first choices of Szobo, Macca and Gravy – of those 3 Gravy and Macca have been very unstable of late to say the least…so I would have expected Ndiaye to be given a run off the bench in a number of games already for say 15 to 20 minutes…I also believe that Rio should have had more regular minutes towards the end of games/even in some instances started for say 20 to 30 minutes ahead of an out of form and lacking any confidence Gapko!..for mine the form of Cody Gapko – who quite frankly is a big solid lad/who seems to quite often pull out of any full blooded challenges or scraps for a ball/and cannot for some reason even attempt to go past players???…Indeed for me the lack of confidence in giving talented youngsters at LFC the chance for some minutes – blooding them is one of the reasons I sincerely believe Slot should be asked to leave at seasons end – and
NO I DO NOT THINK THAT ALONSO SHOULD REPLACE HIM…
BUT WOULD GIVE ARIOLA THE JOB…
As Ariola has been in my mind the stand out Premier League coach for a number of seasons now/and his aggressive attacking style of play is far more suited to LFC than Alonso…indeed with LFC theirs a case to be said that blasts from the past are given far more respect due to their previous exemplary service than what they are due Alonso & Gerrard being two cases in point. YNWA.