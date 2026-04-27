Van Dijk sends strong message on Isak after first Anfield goal

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push for Champions League qualification has seen some key players step up at the right time, and few needed that moment more than Alexander Isak.

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After finally getting on the scoresheet in the league at Anfield in the win over Crystal Palace, attention has quickly turned to whether the Swedish forward can now build momentum, especially after such a disrupted campaign.

Van Dijk backs Isak despite difficult season

Speaking via ESPN, Virgil van Dijk gave a clear and honest assessment of his teammate’s situation, acknowledging both the challenges and the potential.

“It is quite an understatement to say he’s had a tough year.

“He can probably explain it better but the injuries he had and the timing of it has been bad. But now he is fit and we all know what he can bring and he shows it in training and in games as well.”

That context is important because, while the £125m signing has shown flashes of quality, consistency has been impossible with the setbacks he’s faced.

The Dutch defender made it clear there’s no concern inside the dressing room, adding: “I’m not worried at all about him whatsoever.

“We want more than goals from him and that’s what he can bring and he just has to keep going and keep working, keep staying fit and keep staying important for the football club.”

Signs of progress but more to come for Isak

There were clear signs of that potential against Palace, with the 26-year-old striker taking his chance instinctively, something he himself reflected on.

“I felt like that shot was not going in so I kind of intercepted it and it became a good touch. Then I managed to put it into the back of the net.”

That goal could be a turning point, especially given what Arne Slot said about how much we’ve missed that presence through the season, noting that injuries have robbed us of his impact for “eight or nine months”.

Van Dijk also highlighted the reality of the striker’s role, explaining: “As a striker you can not touch the ball or not play a good game for 85 minutes and you score the winner and it’s happy days.”

For us, that’s the key takeaway, because while Isak is still working his way back to full sharpness, the belief inside the squad is clear.

If he can stay fit and continue building confidence, then what we’ve seen so far should just be the beginning rather than the finished product.