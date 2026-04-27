‘We need a proper No.6’ – Liverpool told to sign Wharton

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer rebuild is already shaping up to be a crucial one, and a former Red has now outlined exactly where he believes Arne Slot should focus.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of BetBrain, Jermaine Pennant named three players he’d like us to target, with Adam Wharton emerging as one of the standout suggestions.

Pennant highlights Wharton as key midfield target

With several players set to return from injury and others expected to depart, the ex-winger believes midfield protection should be a priority heading into the new season.

“I’m not too concerned about centre-back, but I’d like to see a proper No. 6 – someone like Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson.”

That focus on a holding midfielder reflects what we’ve seen at times this season, where control in that area hasn’t always been consistent enough, particularly in high-pressure moments.

Pennant added: “Either would be a great addition and that protection in that area is important.”

It’s a view that aligns with recent links, with Liverpool already being credited with interest in the England international as we look to reshape our midfield options.

Multiple areas identified for Liverpool rebuild

The former Liverpool winger didn’t stop there, also pointing to attacking reinforcements and defensive depth as areas that need addressing.

“Maybe someone like Diomande… to replace Mo Salah – I would like.”

Yan Diomande is another name becoming increasingly well-known among our supporters, being linked with us several times already.

With Mo Salah confirmed to be leaving and Andy Robertson also heading for the exit, it’s clear that this summer is going to be about more than just one or two additions.

Pennant continued: “And possibly a left winger with strong output… And we need a right back and a left back!”

From our perspective, while that might sound like a long shopping list, it reflects the reality of a squad that’s entering a transition period after a number of key players have either departed or are nearing the end of their time at the club.

As things stand, the inclusion of Adam Wharton in that conversation highlights just how important the No.6 role could be for us moving forward under Slot.