Wirtz full of praise for ‘unbelievable’ teammate display

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push towards Champions League qualification took another step forward with victory over Crystal Palace, but the scoreline only tells part of the story, with Freddie Woodman playing a decisive role in getting us over the line.

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Making his first Premier League start for the club, the third-choice goalkeeper was thrust into the spotlight due to injuries elsewhere, and he responded with a performance that underlined just how important squad depth can be at this stage of the season.

One player who clearly appreciated that display was Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz highlights Woodman’s match-winning impact

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the game, the German playmaker didn’t hold back when reflecting on what the 27-year-old stopper produced at Anfield.

“He was unbelievable today. I think he had two or three top saves so I’m really happy for him.

“He’s such a good guy and [was] unlucky with the goal we conceded. I don’t want to speak too much about that but he saved us the points, of course.”

That last line sums up the feeling many of us had watching the game unfold, because without those key interventions, the outcome could have been very different.

Woodman’s save from Jean-Philippe Mateta in particular proved pivotal, coming moments before Andy Robertson doubled our lead in a sequence that completely shifted momentum.

Woodman performance backed up by stats and praise

The numbers reinforce just how influential the English goalkeeper was, finishing the match with five saves, all of which came from inside the box, alongside three successful runs off his line to deal with danger (via Sofascore).

That level of contribution explains why Arne Slot also pointed to his intervention as the key moment in the game, noting that the save prevented a potential equaliser before we immediately went up the other end to score.

Even opposition boss Oliver Glasner acknowledged the performance, admitting: “The Liverpool goalkeeper had the day of his life so congratulations to him.”

While the debate around Palace’s goal will continue, there’s no doubt from our perspective that Woodman’s display was central to securing all three points.

With a huge trip to Manchester United on the horizon, that kind of performance not only boosts confidence but also gives us reassurance that, even in difficult circumstances, we have players capable of stepping up when it matters most.