“You’re not getting him back!” – Carragher and Liverpool sent firm message in light-hearted dig

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher and Liverpool have been emphatically told that the Merseyside club can forget about bringing back one player in particular any time soon.

Caoimhin Kelleher was among numerous members of Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad of 2024/25 to leave Anfield last summer, with the goalkeeper joining Brentford in what BBC reporter Sami Mokbel described as a ‘bargain‘ £18m deal.

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Having patiently and commendably served as Alisson Becker’s understudy for several years, the 27-year-old has been ever-present for the Bees this season, making his 33rd top-flight appearance of the campaign in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night.

Andrews shares light-hearted dig at Carragher

Prior to the game at Old Trafford, Carragher spoke to Brentford head coach Keith Andrews on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football and asked him about the impact the ex-Liverpool stopper has made in west London.

The Bees boss jokingly replied: “You’re not getting him back – that’s for sure, Jamie!”, before going on to praise Kelleher’s credentials as he said: “He’s been exceptional. I’ve known him a long time. I’ve coached him with the Irish under-21s and senior team. I know all about his qualities and how much he needed to take that step into first-choice territory.

“For us it was a no-brainer last year when he became available, and I did genuinely feel it would be a good move for him, and he’s been outstanding. He’s gone from strength to strength as the season has gone on.”

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Kelleher has gone from strength to strength since Liverpool exit

It would’ve been tough for Liverpool to part with a goalkeeper of Kelleher’s quality, but he’d made no secret of his desire to become a fixed starter, a role he was denied at Anfield due to the consistent world-class brilliance of Alisson Becker.

The Irishman admitted that it was ‘hard’ to be left relying on sporadic game-time, and few Reds fans would’ve begrudged him the opportunity to become a first-choice elsewhere, particularly after the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer.

In Brentford, the 27-year-old signed for a progressive and stable club who’ve been enjoying a terrific season under Andrews, sitting just two points off the top six even after their defeat at Old Trafford last night.

As much as it hurt to lose Kelleher, we’re delighted to see him thriving as an undisputed first-choice in west London, and we’ll always be grateful to the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper for what he contributed at Liverpool.

We won’t forget his role in those two victorious Carabao Cup finals against Chelsea in a hurry, and we only wish the Reds had managed to bank more than £18m for one of the best netminders in the Premier League.