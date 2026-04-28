Fabrizio Romano drops double Liverpool contract and transfer news bombshell

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Curtis Jones could be available on the market in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Liverpool midfielder has yet to renew terms currently set to expire in the summer of 2027.

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It remains to be seen whether the Scouser will remain part of Arne Slot’s plans heading into 2026/27, given reports about likely sales this summer.

Curtis Jones could be sold this summer

Romano reports that there is already interest in the No.17 from both the Premier League and Serie A, with Inter Milan explicitly named as a potential suitor.

“I want to start with an underrated player in my view who could be one of the names on the summer on the market when talking about midfielders,” the Italian spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“Curtis Jones is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027. At the moment, to my understanding, there is no agreement to sign a new contract. At the moment, everything is on total standby between Curtis Jones, his camp and Liverpool.

“So, be careful with this situation, because several clubs are tracking Curtis Jones. There was interest from the Premier League in the January transfer window, there was interest from Inter Milan in Serie A in January, and Inter remain keen on the player.

“There could be movements around Curtis Jones and you could imagine an important midfielder like him out of contract in 2027 could be a really interesting option for several clubs.”

This potentially leaves Liverpool in an interesting position, given there aren’t exactly many in the way of obvious candidates up for sale this summer.

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Alexis Mac Allister has, admittedly, been at the centre of a number of rumours amid his downturn in form.

Liverpool to commit to sell-to-buy policy?

We appreciate that Liverpool can’t necessarily go out and spend hundreds and millions of pounds again without consequence.

However, we just don’t see the sense in selling a player in Jones who clearly still has a lot to offer this side.

Not to get overly sentimental about it either, but we’re talking about parting ways with yet another Scouse academy graduate.

It’s an unnecessary erosion of the soul of the side, in our opinion, even if we do appreciate that the football club has to make uncomfortable decisions at times in the interest of getting us back to the top of the table.

Yet, Arne Slot has all but confirmed that such decisions will need to be considered: “We have to sell to buy. We are losing some players on a free transfer. It is a big challenge in the summer but the club has shown this model works.

“As I said many times the future looks very good, especially if we can sign players after good players leaving this summer.”

If you’re sacrificing a versatile, hard-working, talented member of the side – you better be getting it absolutely spot-on with your incomings this summer.