Gary Neville claims ‘massive’ opportunity awaits for one man at Liverpool against Man United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Gary Neville believes that a win for Liverpool away to Manchester United next Sunday could be ‘massive’ for Arne Slot in terms of his position at Anfield.

Although three straight Premier League wins in April have taken the Reds to the brink of Champions League qualification, a non-starter of a title defence and a litany of awful results and performances throughout the campaign have led to serious questioning of the Dutchman’s future on Merseyside.

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David Ornstein reported earlier this month that FSG firmly intend to keep faith with the 47-year-old, although Jermaine Pennant and Danny Murphy are among those who’ve called for a change in the dugout ahead of next season.

The grudge match at Old Trafford pits together two coaches facing uncertain futures, with the scrutiny on Slot not disappearing despite Liverpool’s resurgent form, and Michael Carrick still waiting to discover whether or not he’ll be handed the Man United job on a permanent basis.

Neville: Beating Man United would be ‘massive’ for Slot

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit claimed that a win for either coach next Sunday could have massive implications for staying on at their respective clubs.

He stated: “I think this is massive for both managers. I don’t think either of them can afford an embarrassment on Sunday. A win for either would be very big and would give them both confidence.

“There are question marks over whether both are going to be at their clubs for next season…for both managers, I think it’s a serious game of seeing themselves against a big rival for next season and a big rival generally. The Michael Carrick-Arne Slot face-off is the big thing about Sunday.”

Neville added: “It has been a strange last few months for Liverpool in terms of where they’re at, so if Arne Slot was to come here and win, it would be very big for him.”

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Slot has the perfect opportunity to answer his critics on Sunday

Slot’s first big statement as Liverpool head coach actually came in this fixture last season when, in just his third official game in charge after replacing Jurgen Klopp, he masterminded a 3-0 thrashing of Man United at Old Trafford, a result which set the tone for both clubs’ respective campaigns.

Fast forward to Sunday, and the Dutchman goes to the home of our arch-rivals once again with a major point to prove, albeit in a different context to 20 months ago.

Many Reds supporters are likely to remain unconvinced by the 47-year-old even if we finish the season strongly and qualify for the Champions League with matches to spare, but landing a direct hit on our mortal enemies would feel like a huge psychological fillip for the LFC head coach.

A win at Old Trafford would also see Liverpool jump above Man United into third place, which’d feel all the sweeter for Kopites towards the end of such a difficult campaign for us and a resurgent one for the Red Devils.

The result on Sunday is unlikely to decide Slot’s future at Anfield, but repeating the result he earned in Manchester in September 2024 would be the best possible riposte to his critics.