‘He has everything you need’ – Klopp backs ‘standout’ Liverpool player to thrive at the World Cup

(Photos by Michael M. Santiago and Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that one Liverpool player in particular will enjoy a ‘fantastic World Cup’ in North America this summer.

The 2026 finals will begin six weeks from Thursday, with several members of Arne Slot’s squad expected to be involved at the tournament with their respective countries.

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Hugo Ekitike will sadly miss out due to a serious Achilles injury, but we should still get to see the likes of Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak and Alexis Mac Allister (and a few more) playing on the global stage in June and July.

Klopp hoping Wirtz has ‘fantastic World Cup’

Florian Wirtz is also among those set to star at the World Cup in the summer, and Klopp is backing his fellow German to excel at the finals, his second major international tournament after shining at Euro 2024 on home soil.

The former Liverpool manager told BBC Sport: “I hope Flo Wirtz will have a fantastic, fantastic World Cup. I think he has everything you need to be a standout player. I don’t want to put any pressure on the boy. I really think he showed already how good he can be in a difficult season.”

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The stage is set for Wirtz to star at the World Cup

Barring any cruel injury issues between now and June, the Reds’ number 7 is set to travel to the World Cup off the back of a debut season at Anfield in which he’s been heavily criticised by some pundits, but also delivered some moments of magic for Slot’s side.

His half-volley finish to round off the win over Crystal Palace last weekend was a thing of beauty, and hopefully it’ll prompt another hot scoring streak like the one he had between Christmas and February (six goals in 10 games).

Provided he stays fit, it seems certain that Wirtz will go to the tournament in North America – he’s started each of Germany’s 10 matches over the past year, starring with two goals and two assists in a thrilling victory over Switzerland last month (Transfermarkt).

The four-time champions exited at the group stage in the two previous World Cups, but with three teams advancing from most groups this year (and Julian Nagelsmann’s side up against Ecuador, Curacao and Ivory Coast), it’d represent a mammoth shock if they didn’t progress to the knockout rounds.

Hopefully the 22-year-old will enjoy a strong finish to his debut season at Liverpool and carry over that form into the global showpiece in June and July.