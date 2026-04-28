Liverpool fixture given new kick-off time for TV coverage…but it could be rescheduled again

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The fixture details for the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season have been announced… but Liverpool fans still don’t know exactly when their Matchweek 37 game will be played.

The only remaining fixture for 2025/26 on which the Reds were awaiting confirmation was the visit to Aston Villa, which had originally been pencilled in for Sunday 17 May with a 3pm kick-off.

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Now that the two participants in the FA Cup final that weekend are known, the Premier League has announced dates and kick-off times for the Matchweek 37 fixtures, albeit with an asterisk placed alongside two of them.

When will Aston Villa v Liverpool be played?

As per liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park is now scheduled to kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 17 May and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, but Reds fans shouldn’t lock in that date and time just yet.

If Unai Emery’s side advance to the Europa League final on 20 May, their fixture against the Reds will be brought forward to Friday 15 May with an 8pm kick-off, in order to allow them more preparation time for the European showpiece in Istanbul the following Wednesday.

With Villa facing Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of that competition, the Garibaldi’s Premier League match away to Manchester United is also subject to the same change, depending on which team progresses to the Europa League decider.

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Liverpool fans kept waiting for full confirmation

While it’s understandable that the English top flight would seek to give its representatives in a European final as vast a preparation window as possible – which they did for Tottenham Hotspur and Man United last year – the uncertainty over the Villa fixture isn’t ideal for Liverpool.

Reds fans making plans for the game – especially those travelling to the match itself – won’t know for certain until the late hours of Thursday 7 May whether or not the fixture will remain on the Sunday lunchtime of the following weekend, or be brought forward to the Friday night.

Therefore, it could be a mere eight days prior to the match that the date for it is finally confirmed once and for all, which’d no doubt be a massive headache for away supporters.

On a brighter note, if Liverpool can at least preserve the eight-point gap to sixth place by the time they travel to Villa Park, they’ll go there with Champions League qualification already secured, a luxury which seemed unthinkable even a month ago.

A win over Emery’s side – who may well be distracted by a European final and have their own Champions League place guaranteed by then – could potentially ensure that the Reds finish no lower than fourth in the table, depending on the teams’ respective results in the meantime.