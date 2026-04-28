Liverpool warned against ‘over-reliance’ on ‘special’ talent next season

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Liverpool have been urged to manage the pressure they place on Rio Ngumoha next season.

With the current campaign Mo Salah’s final one at Anfield and Hugo Ekitike ruled out for the long-term with a ruptured Achilles tendon, there is excitement surrounding what the teenage sensation can bring to Arne Slot’s side on a more frequent basis next term.

The former Chelsea prospect has featured 27 times for the Premier League champions this term (across all competitions) and has scored three goals in the process.

Despite the promising signs being shown by our No.73, ex-Red Joe Cole has stressed Liverpool must take a cautious approach regarding his development.

“I think it’s a case of developing. It’s about the family unit around him, the structure the club put around him,” Cole told GOAL. “About not overexposing him, no over-reliance on him. I think that’s the responsibility. The club, the family and all the people around the player.

“It’s a tough one, but I think we’re much more equipped to do that nowadays. We understand a little bit more about developing players’ mindset, mentality, what players need. I’m sure Rio has got that. He’s exciting to watch as well.”

Despite spending over £300m on bolstering their attacking options at the beginning of the current campaign, Liverpool are likely to dip into the transfer market once again this summer.

Salah, who is a Liverpool legend after all he’s achieved since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017, is set for a fresh challenge elsewhere while the long-term injury to Ekitike leaves the Reds somewhat short of options at the top end of the pitch.

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo would be the only available senior attackers if the Anfield-based outfit weren’t to make any signings with Fede Chiesa also likely to move on in the summer.

“I think Liverpool, now [Hugo] Ekitike is out for a long time, there’s holes there,” Cole added. “He’s not going to start in the next season, I’m sure. Salah’s leaving, so it might be big for him [Ngumoha] to go straight in. I’m sure they’ll sign another player who can fit the mould of both of them types of players.

“If you’ve got that talent in your club, you do have a plan for him. They sit down, they watch him every day. They know the lad’s mentality. They know whether they want to put that pressure on him from the start of next season to be the main man at Liverpool. Or do they want to take it off and just keep him developing nicely? Only Arne Slot and his team and the people upstairs will know that.”

Ngumoha, who has previously been labelled as ‘special’ by Arne Slot (via ESPN), has already proved that he’s got what it takes to be a success at Liverpool.

He has supporters on the edge of their seat every time he gets the ball but Cole is right that we cannot expect too much too soon from the youngster.