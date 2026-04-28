‘My understanding is…’ – Romano drops Alisson update as Juventus prepare to make their move

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared details of Juventus’ plans to offer a ‘long-term’ contract to Alisson Becker.

Reports from Italy last week claimed that the Liverpool goalkeeper has given his approval to a potential move to the Turin club, who are believed to be keen on luring him from Anfield, and those rumours were later corroborated by the transfer guru.

Another update from Romano on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday evening suggests that the Serie A outfit are indeed serious on trying to land the 33-year-old, who could be open to leaving the Reds but would only do so on good terms.

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Juventus preparing ‘long-term’ contract offer for Alisson

The reporter claimed: “Juventus already made a serious approach with Alisson and his camp over a potential long-term contract. That doesn’t mean five years, but my understanding is Juventus would be ready to offer a [two-year deal with one-year option], or eventually to discuss a three-year contract.”

He added: “Alisson would be tempted, but he doesn’t want to leave Liverpool in a bad way at all. He loves Liverpool and wants to respect Liverpool, and he will not leave on bad terms. That’s the intention of the Brazilian goalkeeper, so it’s on Liverpool to decide.

“At the moment, it depends on Liverpool. Liverpool extended his contract because they believe in Alisson, and they’re already going to lose two important leaders in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, so losing Alisson in the same summer would be tough, and that’ll be a point discussed internally in order to make a decision.”

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What do Liverpool do with Alisson now?

Even though Alisson isn’t exactly on the verge of retirement, Juventus’ reported plan to offer him a contract of up to three years shows a strong statement of intent on their part, which could resonate with the goalkeeper.

With just over a year remaining on his deal with Liverpool [and that’s not long after the club activated a 12-month extension to his terms], the Reds are faced with a dilemma – do they try to further extend that agreement, consider selling him this summer so that they can get a fee for him, or keep him for one more season and allow him to depart for free in 2027?

As Romano pointed out and Virgil van Dijk also recently referenced, losing the long-serving Brazilian on top of Salah and Robertson going would deprive the dressing room of so much elite trophy-winning experience in one fell swoop, and that’d surely have a detrimental effect on the squad that’s left behind.

Alisson has more than earned the right to leave on his own terms, and if he were to desire a return to Italy, it’d be hard to begrudge him that, but hopefully he’ll recognise how much he’s wanted and still needed at Anfield.