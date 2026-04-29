Markus Babbel promises Liverpool fans they’ll be seeing a ‘top-class’ player at Anfield next season

(Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images for DFB)

Markus Babbel has promised Liverpool fans that they’ll be seeing a ‘top-class’ player at Anfield next season.

A quarter of a century on from the German’s arrival on Merseyside, the Reds signed his compatriot Florian Wirtz last summer in a £116m deal, with the 22-year-old coming to England with vast expectations being placed upon him.

He’s shown flashes of brilliance in his first season with LFC, although a return of just seven goals from 46 appearances seems underwhelming for a playmaker of his abilities.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Babbel: Wirtz will be ‘top-class’ next season

Speaking to Get German Football News, Babbel empathised with his fellow countryman over the difficulties of adapting to the Premier League and is convinced that Liverpool fans will begin to see the best of their number 7 from next term.

The 53-year-old said: “It’s a different league. I had the same problem when I came to England. It’s a different sport. It’s faster. It’s harder. There are so many top players there, and it doesn’t matter if you’re Florian Wirtz; [other players] will have no respect for you.

“They’re kicking you. They’re trying to do everything they can to stop him from bringing his skills onto the pitch. Of course, it took a while. I would say it took until December or the beginning of January, but then he started to perform.

“It’s been a bit unlucky for him because at Liverpool, the whole team is struggling. I think in the statistics, he’s high in the standings for chances created, but because the team is underperforming and he’s one of the most expensive signings behind Alexander Isak, there’s an expectation that he’ll score 15 goals and get 30 assists. This is the mindset of the supporters, but it’s not so easy for him.

“I still believe that Liverpool will have a lot of fun with him because he is a fantastic player. The first season is, of course, not the best. He can play better, but there’s been a big improvement from him, and he’s learnt a lot. Next season you’ll see a top-class Florian Wirtz.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

There’s still a lot more to come from Wirtz

In truth, the Germany playmaker hasn’t had the impact that many would’ve expected from a player of his talents and transfer fee, but at times this season he’s definitely shown that he’s capable of pure brilliance on a football pitch.

The most recent example of that was his exquisite half-volley finish to round off Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday, quite a way to end a three-month wait for a goal.

The 22-year-old has been criticised in some quarters over the past few months for his perceived lack of physicality in the Premier League, and that has been apparent in some matches, but it’s more than compensated by his dazzling ability with the ball at his feet.

Babbel knows all about going from the German top flight to its English equivalent, and although the nuances of football have changed considerably since 2000, we don’t doubt that Wirtz will adapt to the rigours of playing in England.

Hopefully the ex-Liverpool defender’s prophecy that our number 7 will reach a ‘top-class’ level next season will prove accurate!