‘Doubt remains’ – Joyce shares worrying Alisson update

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Uncertainty around Alisson Becker has taken a fresh turn, with a detailed update from Paul Joyce highlighting just how complex Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation has become at a time when tensions off the pitch are already rising.

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The Brazilian has been a cornerstone of our success for years, yet the latest developments suggest his long-term future is far from secure despite a recent contract extension.

Joyce outlines growing doubt over Alisson future

Writing for The Times, Joyce painted a picture of a player still valued internally but now firmly part of a wider conversation about Liverpool’s direction.

As he explains, “there is renewed doubt over how long Alisson will remain at Anfield,” despite the club triggering a one-year extension that initially appeared to settle the situation.

Interest from Juventus has intensified, with the 33-year-old reportedly open to a move, although crucially the final decision remains in Liverpool’s hands if a formal offer arrives.

The key question, as framed in the report, is brutally simple: “are Liverpool’s aims next season better served by having Alisson in goal for 30 matches or not?”

That line cuts straight to the heart of the issue, because while the Brazil international remains elite, his recent injury record has complicated matters significantly.

Leadership void and wider Liverpool concerns

The discussion becomes even more significant when placed alongside the broader context at the club, with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson already set to depart, potentially leaving a major leadership gap.

Joyce warns that losing all three in the same window would create “an almighty void,” something Virgil van Dijk also alludes to when stressing just how important the goalkeeper remains to both the dressing room and performances on the pitch.

That uncertainty feeds into a wider sense of unease among supporters, particularly with protests over ticket prices highlighting concerns about the club’s direction and decision-making.

There is also a clear financial angle, with Arne Slot previously hinting that sales may be required to fund new arrivals, meaning even key players could be vulnerable if the right offer comes in.

The situation feels delicately balanced, because while Giorgi Mamardashvili represents a capable successor, replacing one of the world’s best goalkeepers is never a straightforward call, especially during a summer that already promises significant change.