FIFA considering game-changing proposal which could be terrific news for Rio Ngumoha

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

FIFA is considering the introduction of a new regulation which could have a major impact on teenage Liverpool duo Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, among others of their age profile.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

One of the biggest positives from the Reds’ difficult season has been the emergence of the 17-year-old winger as a genuine first-team option, with the outrageously gifted youngster earning rave reviews for his performances at senior level.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been restricted to rather more limited game-time with Arne Slot’s side but has still made 13 appearances in further underlining his reputation as a precocious talent.

FIFA proposing revolutionary legislation for under-21 players

As reported by The Athletic, FIFA is considering a proposal which would mandate all clubs to have at least one homegrown player from the under-20 or under-21 category on the pitch at all times.

A consulation process with all relevant stakeholders for that proposed new regulation is due to be submitted to the FIFA Council in the next year, and ‘positive discussions’ are said to have taken place between the presidents of the six continental confederations.

The discussions are expected to address the definition of a ‘homegrown player’ if the rule change is brought in, with a view to encouraging clubs at the highest level to hand increased game-time to young players.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

What could FIFA’s proposal mean for Liverpool?

If FIFA’s proposal is passed into law and (potentially) is introduced for the 2027/28 European club season, it could have a significant bearing on Liverpool for a number of reasons.

With the sales of homegrown players currently representing pure profit from a Financial Fair Play perspective, a modified definition of that categorisation could impact how clubs operate in the transfer market.

So far in the 2025/26 Premier League season, only seven clubs have seen fewer minutes for English under-21 players than the Reds’ 320 (The Athletic), which comprises 306 for Ngumoha and just 14 for Nyoni (Transfermarkt).

Even if FIFA’s proposed rule change doesn’t take effect until the 2027/28 campaign, it could still have a hugely positive effect on that duo, who’ll still be only 19 and 20 respectively by the end of that summer.

If the ruling is introduced, we could see the talented duo getting much more game-time in the foreseeable future, along with other academy talents (such as AJ Yeguo) being fast-tracked into a first-team environment, and a likely shift in transfer policy from FSG and their fellow custodians of Premier League clubs.