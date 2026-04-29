‘The real deal’ – Jan Molby tells Liverpool to target ‘exceptional’ midfielder who’s ‘got it all’

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Jan Molby has identified the ‘real deal’ midfielder that he’d love to see Liverpool targeting for the summer transfer window.

Mark Brus of the Daily Briefing reported earlier this month that Anfield chiefs had met with agents representing West Ham ace Mateus Fernandes, with FSG apparently regarding him as a ‘serious option’ to enhance Arne Slot’s squad.

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The Irons are naturally reluctant to sell the 21-year-old but could potentially be persuaded into doing business for around £55m, even if they retain their Premier League status (they’re currently 17th, two points above Tottenham Hotspur).

Molby recommends Fernandes as a target for Liverpool

In the latest Molby On The Spot feature for Anfield Index, the ex-Liverpool midfielder was asked about the Reds’ summer recruitment, and he pinpointed Fernandes as an ideal target.

The 62-year-old said of the Portuguese youngster: “I think he’s exceptional, and I mean exceptional. That boy ain’t staying at West Ham, regardless of what happens.

“He’s got it all. He’s mobile. He’s technically very good. He reminds me a bit of the two Portuguese midfielders who run and dominate at PSG. This boy’s the real deal.”

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Will Liverpool move for Fernandes in the summer?

The chances of Fernandes leaving the London Stadium would surely increase if the Irons were relegated, although a sizeable offer could potentially sway the West Ham hierarchy even if they stay up.

In a recent ‘winner stays on’ feature for The Overlap, Roy Keane picked the 21-year-old over a host of fellow Premier League midfielders including Casemiro, Carlos Baleba and even Ryan Gravenberch, which testifies to how highly the Portuguese ace is regarded.

His ball-winning nous was written all over his team’s dramatic victory over Everton last weekend as he won eight duels and four tackles in helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to three precious points which could make all the difference in their battle against the drop (Sofascore).

Will anything come of Liverpool’s reported meeting with Fernandes’ agents in terms of a concrete transfer approach? That remains to be seen, and the fate of West Ham’s season could be a significant determining factor in whether he stays or goes.

What’s much clearer is Molby’s firm seal of approval, and if he’s been endorsed so wholeheartedly by the great Dane, then we’d absolutely take him at Anfield in the summer if a deal can be done.