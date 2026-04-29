John Henry slammed as ‘cowardly’ amid Liverpool ticket protests

Image via The Anfield Buzz

Criticism of John Henry is intensifying, with fresh comments from across the Atlantic adding another layer to the growing tension surrounding Liverpool’s ownership during ongoing ticket price protests.

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The debate around Fenway Sports Group has largely centred on supporter frustration at Anfield, but similar concerns are now being raised in relation to Henry’s stewardship of the Boston Red Sox.

Henry criticised for silence amid growing unrest

Writing for The Athletic, Brittany Ghiroli delivered a damning assessment of the Liverpool owner’s leadership style, particularly focusing on his lack of communication during a major crisis at the Red Sox.

As reported in that piece, the journalist concluded: “But it’s one more word than Henry spoke to the media, the fans or the players.

“The owner’s silence isn’t golden; it’s cowardly and speaks volumes about how one of the sport’s most iconic franchises has become rudderless.”

That criticism is striking, not just because of the language used, but because it mirrors some of the frustrations being voiced by Liverpool supporters in recent weeks.

Fans at Anfield have protested rising ticket prices, with thousands raising cards during the Crystal Palace match, while the club has so far shown little willingness to re-engage in discussions with supporter groups.

Parallels with Liverpool fan frustration

The situation becomes even more relevant when you consider the financial backdrop, with figures showing matchday revenue has risen dramatically under FSG ownership.

As finance expert Kieran Maguire highlighted, “matchday revenue was £40.9m… last season it was £115.6m, an increase of 183%,” while ticket prices have also surged significantly in the same period.

That disconnect between financial growth and supporter experience is at the heart of the current unrest, and it’s why criticism of Henry resonates so strongly on Merseyside.

The perception that ownership is distant or unwilling to engage is becoming a recurring theme, and while the contexts differ between baseball and football, the underlying issue feels familiar.

From our perspective, the concern isn’t just about one decision or one protest, but about whether the voices of supporters are being heard at all, and right now, the growing noise suggests many feel they are not.