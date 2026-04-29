Joyce on Mac Allister uncertainty amid contract silence

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister has grown following a fresh update on his contract situation, raising questions about his long-term future at Anfield.

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The Argentine was one of our standout performers during last season’s title-winning campaign, but this year has been far more inconsistent, and that drop-off now appears to be reflected in off-field developments as well.

No contract talks yet for Mac Allister

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce provided a concerning insight into the current state of play regarding the World Cup winner’s future.

“There is, of course, doubt surrounding the future of Mac Allister.”

The report highlights that while other midfielders are progressing in discussions, the situation for the 27-year-old remains unresolved.

“Gravenberch has signed a new deal, and talks with Szoboszlai continue but, last week, Mac Allister’s camp said no negotiations were presently taking place regarding the extension of a player who, like many, has not found the rhythm of last term.”

That lack of movement is significant, especially when you consider how central the former Brighton man was to us just 12 months ago.

Liverpool midfield decisions beginning to take shape

With Gary Neville stating the World Cup winner is ‘coming to the end’ and links around his potential exit this summer, there are questions as to whether we may be looking for a sale.

This feels like part of a wider midfield reshuffle, particularly with the situation also impacting Curtis Jones.

Joyce made it clear that both players’ futures are somewhat intertwined due to their similar roles within the squad.

“The situations of both players [Mac Allister and Curtis Jones] are linked to some extent given their positions, although Jones could be forgiven for thinking the time has come to do what is best for him rather than wait to see what happens with someone else.”

That suggests decisions are coming, and potentially sooner rather than later, as the club looks to shape the next phase of its rebuild.

Mac Allister still has time left on his current deal, but the absence of renewal talks, combined with fluctuating form and interest from Europe, puts his position in a different light compared to this time last year.

With Mo Salah and Andy Robertson already confirmed to be leaving, and uncertainty around other key figures, the coming months could define whether the Argentine remains a core part of our future or becomes another major name to move on.