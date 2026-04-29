Milos Kerkez has noticed something ‘unbelievable’ about Mo Salah behind the scenes at Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez has been awestruck by the ‘unbelievable’ mindset of Mo Salah on a daily basis at the AXA Training Centre.

The Egyptian will leave Liverpool at the end of this season after a phenomenal nine-year stay in which he’s become the club’s third-highest scorer of all time and undoubtedly one of the Reds’ greatest ever players.

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Although the 33-year-old’s form in this campaign has been the subject of much criticism, with an unusually low goal tally of just 12, his legendary status is long since beyond question, and what he’s done behind the scenes has struck a chord with his young Hungarian teammate.

Kerkez: Salah is an ‘unbelievable’ professional

In a feature with Beth Lindop for ESPN FC, Kerkez explained how Salah’s incredible dedication to his job has set him apart from the rest of his teammates at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old said of the Egypt winger: “He has so much experience but what I think really sets him apart from everyone is how professional he is. He’s unbelievable.

“I don’t see that in any [other] player doing all the gym stuff, eating healthy, how focused he is on doing everything so that he can perform to his best on the pitch. It’s unbelievable. That’s why I try to learn from him.”

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Salah has become a role model for Liverpool teammates

James Milner was famously the all-conquering king of the dreaded pre-season lactate test during his time at Liverpool, but after he left in 2023, who was the first player to take over that mantle? You guessed it – Salah.

When the Egyptian whips off his shirt in celebrating a goal and we see his incredibly muscular frame, it becomes unmistakably apparent just how much he dedicates himself to maintaining elite standards every day, and that’s also reflected in a near-impeccable injury record throughout his time at Anfield.

It was therefore a cruel irony that his exceptional Reds career may have come to a premature end last Saturday because of the suspected hamstring problem that he suffered in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Although he plays in a different position on the pitch to Salah, Kerkez couldn’t wish for a better role model to try and emulate as he progresses through his own Liverpool career.

If the Hungarian shows the same unrivalled dedication and professionalism behind the scenes as our legendary number 11 has done, he’ll surely become a standard bearer in the Reds’ dressing room over time.