Klopp sends message to Van Dijk, Salah and Mane

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A heartfelt message from Jurgen Klopp has underlined just how much pride he still takes in seeing so many of his former Liverpool players preparing for the biggest stage in international football.

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The German, who built one of the most connected squads we’ve seen at Anfield, spoke warmly about watching familiar faces head into another World Cup, showing that those bonds haven’t faded since his departure.

Klopp reflects on Liverpool stars at World Cup

Speaking via BBC Sport, Klopp made it clear that he’ll be following a number of players closely over the coming weeks, many of whom played key roles during his time at Liverpool.

“I hope my players will have a great World Cup”.

Our former boss then named several figures who remain central to our identity, including Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I wish Virgil [van Dijk] will have a great tournament. I really wish for Mo [Salah] that he will have a great tournament.

“I honestly wish that Sadio [Mane] will have a great tournament. Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], if he won, if they win it again.”

The 58-year-old even referenced how special it was seeing Argentina’s midfielder celebrate success previously, showing the emotional connection he still carries.

“It was so nice to see him with a medal around his neck and when he came back to Brighton.”

Klopp highlights lasting Liverpool connections

Klopp’s comments highlight just how many of our recent stars remain at the top of the game, even as the squad begins to evolve under new leadership.

“So many [of my] former players are part of the World Cup, which is really, really nice. And to see how time flies.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also reflected on how roles change over time, noting that some players are now transitioning into different parts of the football world.

“Another former player of mine will be a co-pundit of mine, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller as well, but Mats Hummels was my former player. So, all of a sudden, things changed the perspective.”

Klopp has already spoken about Andy Robertson potentially facing Alisson Becker and his hopes for Florian Wirtz at the tournament, and this latest message continues that theme of pride and support.

It’s a reminder that the Klopp era wasn’t just about trophies, but about building a group of players who continue to represent Liverpool on the global stage.